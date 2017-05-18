NWS issues Tornado Watch

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Tornado Watch that affects the following counties:

ANDERSON ATCHISON BROWN CLAY CLOUD COFFEY DICKINSON DONIPHAN DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GEARY JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON LEAVENWORTH LINN LYON MARSHALL MIAMI MORRIS NEMAHA OSAGE OTTAWA POTTAWATOMIE REPUBLIC RILEY SHAWNEE WABAUNSEE WASHINGTON WYANDOTTE

This includes the cities of: Abilene, Alma, Alta Vista, Clay Center, Council Grove, Herington, Junction City, Manhattan, Wamego.

The tornado watch is in effect until 10:00 pm.

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.

Check back with JC Post throughout the evening for your most accurate and up to date severe weather coverage.