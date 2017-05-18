UPDATE: Tornado Warning in Dickinson County expired

UPDATE:

The tornado warning has expired.

—————

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Tornado Warning for… Northwestern Dickinson County in central Kansas... Southeastern Ottawa County in north central Kansas… * Until 715 PM CDT *

At 626 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Salina, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and golf ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. *

Locations impacted include… Abilene, Solomon, Bennington, Manchester, Niles and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 267 and 276.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

———–

Dickinson County Emergency Management Director Chancey Smith confirmed that rotation was spotted in the town of Enterprise.

The storm traveling through the area has high precipitation and low visibility therefore the sirens were sounded as a precaution, according to Smith.

Dickinson and Geary Counties remain in a Tornado watch until 10:00 pm.