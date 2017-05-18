Three more candidates enter the race for City, School Board

Geary County Clerk Rebecca Bossemeyer has informed JC Post that Michael D. Gray of 912 Kramer Ct and Jeff Underhill of 2014 Nottingham Dr have filed for election to the Junction City Commission.

Underhill, a native of Junction City and 2001 graduate of Junction City High School, is involved in many community efforts.

“I currently serve on the Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC), as well as the Housing Authority Board and several other boards in Junction City,” said Underhill. “I thought that this was the natural next step for me to take in my community involvement and community leadership.”

Underhill said he wants to continue work on reducing the City’s debt, while also addressing issues that have been neglected in lieu of that debt.

Sarah Talley, 528 W Chestnut, has filed for election to the Geary County USD 475 Board of Education.

Talley has a background in early childhood education, elementary education, special education and administration culminated from years of teaching in USD 475, being a Principal and also as the Human Resources Director for USD 475.

“Anyone that knows me knows that my passion is student learning, and I really want to keep the focus on how our students are performing – how we’re measuring that, what we’re looking at – how prepared they are for the next level,” said Talley. “I think we have very hard working teachers and very hardworking administrators and we need to make sure that all the efforts we put in everyday are really paying off for our students and staff.”

Talley said her focus would be “looking at if we’re really making the most of what we have.”

The filing deadline is noon on June 1st.

JC Post has reached out to all the new candidates for comment. We will update this story as more information is available.