UPDATE: Tornado Warning expired

7:24pm

…THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL RILEY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT… The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas.

—————————

7:10PM:

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL RILEY COUNTY… At 710 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ogden, moving northeast at 30 mph.

————-

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Tornado Warning for… Northwestern Geary County in east central Kansas… Southwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas… * Until 730 PM CDT *

At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles east of Milford Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Weather spotters reported funnel cloud. IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. *

This dangerous storm will be near… Ogden around 705 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

———————

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DICKINSON…NORTHWESTERN GEARY AND SOUTHWESTERN RILEY COUNTIES…

At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles south of Milford Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and golf ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near… Junction City around 650 PM CDT. Grandview Plaza, Milford and Milford Lake around 655 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 289 and 294, and between mile markers 298 and 304.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

—

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Tornado Warning for… Northeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas… Northwestern Geary County in east central Kansas… Southwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas… Southeastern Clay County in north central Kansas… * Until 700 PM CDT

* At 636 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 5 miles north of Chapman, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail.

SOURCE…Public confirmed tornado.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. *

The tornado will be near… Milford Lake around 650 PM CDT. Milford around 655 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 283 and 295, and between mile markers 297 and 304.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.