UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired

7:30pm:

Severe Thunderstorm warning has expired. A tornado watch remains in effect until 10:00 pm.

7:20 PM

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN DICKINSON AND SOUTHEASTERN OTTAWA COUNTIES…

At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Talmage, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include… Abilene, Solomon, Enterprise, Manchester, Niles, Moonlight and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 267 and 283

————————-

7:08PM–

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Northwestern Geary County in east central Kansas… Western Riley County in northeastern Kansas… West central Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas… * Until 730 PM CDT *

At 705 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Riley, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. *

Locations impacted include… Northern Manhattan, Riley, Milford, Leonardville, Olsburg, Randolph, Keats and Tuttle Creek Lake.

————————————————-

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Northeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas… Northern Geary County in east central Kansas… Southwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas… Southeastern Clay County in north central Kansas… * Until 715 PM CDT

* At 629 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chapman, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include… Southwestern Manhattan, Junction City, Ogden, Grandview Plaza, Chapman, Wakefield, Milford, Milford Lake and Moonlight. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 282 and 310.