City Pool to open in one week!

The Junction City Municipal pool at Playground Park off Fifth Street will open on Saturday, May 27th.

Pool staff began refilling the pool in preparation for it’s open on Thursday, May 18th.

“We just started filling it yesterday, and it’s off today; but we’ll turn it back on and return the pump and start putting the chemicals in it,” said pool Manager Josh Gray.

The main pool, and “baby” pool were painted this year, as part of a regular five year maintenance.

“We had a volunteer church group install a new pergola over the concession stand swimming pool, so that’s also new,” said Gray.

The pool will offer swimming lessons this year in three different two-week sessions: June 5th – 15th, June 26th – July 7th, and July 17th – July 27th. To sign up for swimming lessons, visit the 12th Street Community Center.

The pool will be will be 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm daily beginning Saturday, May 27th.