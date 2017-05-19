Flash Flood Watch in Geary County, Flood Warning for Chapman Creek in Dickinson Co.

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Kansas, east central Kansas, north central Kansas, and northeast Kansas, including Dickinson County in Central Kansas.

In east central Kansas, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee. In north central Kansas, Clay, Cloud, Ottawa, Republic, and Washington. In northeast Kansas, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, and Riley.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

This Flood Watch continues through Saturday morning.

Several rounds of heavy rainfall will impact the watch area through Saturday morning. Any where from 1 to 3 inches of rain fell across the area Thursday evening. Each round of storms will have the potential to produce additional heavy rainfall, with an additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall through early Saturday

morning. The additional heavy rainfall today and tonight may result in flash flooding.

Flash flooding could occur rapidly, especially along creeks, streams, and rivers. Low water crossings and other flood prone areas could see quick rises once rainfall begins.

A flood warning remains in effect for the Chapman Creek near Chapman until Sunday afternoon.

At 10:45 AM Friday the stage was 21.5 feet; flood stage is 19.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

The river will fall below flood stage overnight but rise back above flood stage Saturday morning…cresting around 20 feet. The river will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning.