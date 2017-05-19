Grandview Plaza Roadside Cleanup CANCELLED

The roadside cleanup scheduled for Saturday, May 20th in Grandview Plaza has been cancelled.

The City of Grandview notified JC Post of the cancellation.

It is not immediately known if the event will be rescheduled.

———–

The City of Grandview Plaza is seeking volunteers are for the second annual roadside clean-up in Grandview Plaza on Saturday, May 20th. The cleanup will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Drinks and snacks will be provided.

You can city hall at 238-6673 or stop at City Hall to have your name added to the volunteer list. You can also just attend on the 20th.