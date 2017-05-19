K-state Sports Medicine Staff Tabbed as Big 12’s Best

MANHATTAN, Kan. – After a year of support and service to Wildcat student-athletes, K-State’s sports medicine department has been honored as the Big 12 Conference Sports Medicine Staff of the Year. The award, which is voted on by the sports medicine department at each Big 12 school, is the second in department history after also being recognized in 2004.

“There’s obviously some pride involved in an honor like this, and all the credit goes to our entire staff,” said Director of Sports Medicine Matt Thomason. “They’re the ones who put in a lot of time and work tirelessly behind the scenes. We’ve got a really good staff, as good as we’ve had in my 15 years here. Across the board, there’s some really qualified people working their tails off, and I am really proud that their efforts have been recognized.”

K-State’s department is made up of nine full-time athletic trainers as well as five graduate assistant athletic trainers. The Wildcats also employ a full-time sports nutritionist that oversees two graduate assistants, as well as a full-time Director of Sport Psychology.

The staff works out of three athletic training rooms across K-State’s athletic facilities in addition to providing athletic training coverage for all student-athletes at practices and home and away events. Services provided to student-athletes by the department include preventative services, emergency care, clinical diagnosis, therapeutic intervention and rehabilitation of injuries and medical conditions.

Athletic trainers are certified health care professionals through the American Medical Association, which recognized the practice of athletic training as an allied health care profession since 1990.

K-State’s staff is guided by Thomason, a 15-plus year veteran of the profession, and includes veteran staff members Mindy Hoffman, Luke Sauber, Emily Trausch, Simeon Seiler, Blaine Burris, Becca Fitzgerald, Casey Carlson and Tom Hammett in addition to graduate assistants Kyle Dorsten, Mayrena Hernandez, Leah Afsarifard , Madison Fabrizius and Brittany Orr. Also, sport nutritionist Scott Trausch, graduate assistants Blaire Wolski and Molly Winkler and Director of Sport Psychology Dr. Ian Connole round out the award-winning staff.

