List of City Commission/School Board candidates grow as filing deadline approaches

Eight candidates are now in the running for three seats on the Junction City Commission.

They include:

The elected candidates will fill seats vacated by Jim Sands, Mick McCallister, and Mike Ryan in their decision not to seek re-election.

If the candidate list reaches 10, there will be an August primary election ahead of the November general election.

In the Geary USD 475 Board of Education there are four seats up for grabs – three to a full four year term and one to an unexpired two year term.

LaDonna Junghans, current Board President, has filed for election to the unexpired two year term; Sammy Harris, Junction City, and Sarah Talley, Junction City, have filed for election to a full four year term.

Board member Carolyn Gaston announced that she would not seek re-election; Brian Field and William Brooks have not yet indicated whether or not they will seek re-election. Brooks was appointed special to the Board to fill a vacancy after the departure of Kim Milleson upon relocating to Florida.

The filing deadline for the Board of Education and Junction City Commission is Thursday, June 1st at noon.