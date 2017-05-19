Nebraska Army National Guard aviators to be awarded for battlefield heroism

LINCOLN, Neb. – Four Nebraska Army National Guard aviators who recently returned home to Nebraska after a 10-month deployment will be honored for the heroism they exhibited during a medical evacuation mission in Afghanistan May 20 at the Nebraska National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Lincoln. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The Soldiers are members of the Lincoln-based Company G, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, which returned from a mission to Afghanistan on April 15. While in Afghanistan, the Soldiers provided aeromedical evacuation support for U.S. and Coalition forces.

Col. John Cyrulik, commander of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, and other leaders of the “Demon” brigade will present four Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers with the Air Medal with “Valor” Device in recognition of the heroism the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew exhibited while conducting a successful aeromedical evacuation mission under direct and indirect enemy fire on Feb. 9 near Sangin, Afghanistan, in the area of the norther Helmund Province.

Due to space constraints, the ceremony is not open to the general public. However, the ceremony will be broadcast via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/ NebraskaNationalGuard.