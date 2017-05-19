Panamanian national with ties to Junction City dies in ICE custody

Federal authorities are investigating a Georgia Detention Center after an immigrant facing deportation allegedly committed suicide in his jail cell.

Jean Jimenez-Joseph, 27, was pronounced dead earlier this week from self-inflicted strangulation after spending more than two weeks in solitary confinement at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia.

He is the 7th person to die in ICE custody since October 2016.

Jiminez-Joseph was a Panamian national convicted of motor vehicle larceny in Wake County, North Carolina earlier this year.

His death has sparked criticism from immigrant rights activists.

Jimenez-Joseph spent time in Kansas, and attended Junction City High School.

