Senior Center Carnival Party and BBQ

The Geary County Senior Center is hosting a Carnival Party and Barbecue on Monday, July 3rd.

They are currently reaching out to the Flint Hills Senior Care Network for volunteers to represent your business and tend to a carnival station.

“Manning” your station would include having someone at the game from 10:00 am until noon and providing prizes for winners.

This is a great opportunity to get to know the seniors in the community. A barbecue will follow the carnival event.

For more information contact Deb Engle at gc@seniors.kscoxmail.com.