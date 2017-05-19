Storm Causes Some Damage – Flash Flooding in Dickinson County

There was some damage reported to a small part of Chapman in Dickinson County in the Thursday evening storms.

The Emergency Management Director for Dickinson County, Chancey Smith, reported on the west side of town on Nicholson Road there was some roof damage to one house and power poles snapped off. There was also some out building damage on that west side of Chapman. ”

Smith noted after the storm there were flash flooding problems in Dickinson County. “Probably five spots between Abilene and Chapman on Old 40 had water going over the roads so they had to put barricades up. ” Those were put up until the water receded, but Old Highway 40 is open this morning. The closures lasted about two hours.

Smith also reported damage to some rural roads in Dickinson County. “A lot of county roads have washed really hard and had water across the top of them. We had to close them until the water came down. But now some of them are impassable because there is no gravel on them, and wash spots across them.

No injuries were reported.