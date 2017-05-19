Symphony at Sunset, Saturday June 3rd

PRESS RELEASE

The public is invited to the annual D-Day commemorative concert on Saturday, June 3, 2017. This year, we are also observing the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail, which brought nearly 2 million cattle to the railhead here in Abilene, Kansas.

Activities and food vendors open at 4:00 PM, including a Pop-Up Museum where the public is invited to bring their own World War II or Chisholm Trail artifacts and photos to share with visitors.

At 5:30 PM in the Visitors Center Auditorium, enjoy the Kansas Wesleyan Cello & Violin Camp Recital and Everyday Lights concert. From the Library steps at 7:00 PM, Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division Band will entertain the crowd with popular favorites. The Salina Symphony performance begins at 8:30 PM and continues through sunset. This year’s theme will featuring music that celebrates the Chisholm Trail with special guest, fiddle player Mike Ito. Admission by donation.