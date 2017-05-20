Apostolic Academy Graduates Eight

“Both sources provide knowledge but one brings life and the other death. Choose life,” was the charge offered by speaker Randall Bowling of Brookhaven, Mississippi Friday evening during commencement exercises held at Faith Tabernacle Apostolic Church.

Bowling’s opening comments included a reminder that he is not a speaker but rather is a preacher. As such he remains firm in his convictions that, like the Garden of Eden, education continues to offer a choice between the tree of life or the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.

“We make no apologies for sending our children to a Christian school where we pray, read the bible and talk about God as the source of all knowledge central to the education of our children,” he added.

Destiny Faulk, class Salutatorian spoke with tender comments regarding the importance of being an overcomer while Valedictorian Weston Boyer spoke of his horse Eleanor.

“Elly had a strong will that had to be broken. She became my comfort and companion in hard times after learning to submit to the authority of her rider,” was the metaphor used by Boyer to emphasize the importance of bringing our own wills into submission to a higher authority.

The church sponsored a reception for graduates and guests in Riddle Hall following the ceremony. The graduates completed fund raising this past week and will be spending a week in Branson over the Memorial Day weekend.