Blue Jay Boys Basketball Head Coach Resigns

Nate Schmitt has resigned from the Junction City Blue Jay boys basketball head coaching position.

Schmitt is returning to Lakin High School to serve as the athletic director and boys head basketball coach at that school. He spent three years at that school as boys head basketball coach before coming to Junction City. Schmitt stated, “I told the boys yesterday ( Friday ). That’s a very difficult thing to do, but we’re going to go back and be closer to family.” Lakin is about an 18-mile drive from his hometown of Holcomb in southwest Kansas.

Schmitt said he was contacted by officials in Lakin about the dual coaching /athletic director position. “It was a little bit more money and I don’t have to teach.” He added the number one attraction was family. “It’s the first time my wife and I have been away from family. We just miss them and want to be back closer.” Schmitt’s brother will serve as an assistant basketball coach for him at Lakin High School, and he also noted his sister also had accepted a volleyball coaching position at nearby Garden City High School.

Nate Schmidt has been employed In USD 475 for one school year. He taught physical education at Junction City Middle School and served as head basketball coach at the high school.

This past season the Blue Jay boys varsity basketball team finished with a record of 4-17. Schmitt stated, “As far as the basketball, I feel like the program is in better shape than it was when we found it. And I think that it’s going to continue to grow because of the kids that are in it. There’s some great kids coming up.” Schmitt added he felt the future was bright.