JCHS Commencement 2017

The Class of 2017 completed their high school journey Saturday night at the Al Simpler Stadium.

More than 300 seniors received diplomas during commencement on a chilly, windy night. Many in the audience wore coats and in some cases wrapped themselves in blankets to keep warm.

Senior Class President Macy Jaynes told her classmates,” No matter what you’re doing this is the beginning of something new.” Jaynes added, “So this day is often about reflecting on the past and dreaming about the future, don’t forget the present.”

In addition to Jaynes two other classmates chosen by the students spoke during the commencement exercise, Nicholas Dombrowski and Aryus Jones. ” During his remarks Dombrowski referred to current and former star professional athletes. “The successful people we see in the news, the legends we grew up watching and the seemingly perfect professional with loads of titles and trophies are as far from perfect as we are.” Jones said the class of 2017 was one of the most talented, amazing group of people I’ve ever been around.” He concluded by saying, “Good luck to you in every single endeavor you face the rest of your lives. Go out there and change the world.”

Scholarships accepted by the senior class totaled approximately $2,150,000.