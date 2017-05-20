Police ask for help to locate Kan. kidnapping suspect in stolen car

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping.

Just before 7p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 21st and SE Rice Road to speak to the victim of a kidnapping, according to a media release.

Police are looking for 42-year-old Jesse Jerome Jackson. He is described as 6 foot 1-inches tall and weighs 196 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants and last seen leaving the scene in the victim’s

Kia Forte with Kansas tag 617EIF. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

He was in possession of a knife during the incident. If you see him, please call 911.