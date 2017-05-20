Police ask for help to locate 2 Kansas armed robbery suspects

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged robbery and looking for help to find two suspects.

On Saturday, police responded to the 3700 block of SW Topeka Boulevard in Topeka to speak with the victim of a robbery, according to a media release.

They discovered that sometime on Friday this female victim was taken to a hotel room and robbed. She was released sometime on Saturday morning.

The Topeka Police Department is currently looking for:

32-year-old Tamarya Brooks “Tam” is 5 foot 4inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. She was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and pink shirt.

They are also looking for 31-year-old Ryan E. Bettcher. “Cuz” or “Saint” described as 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a neon green hoodie, blue shirt and jeans.

These two should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police. A gun and large knives wereused in the commission of this crime.

Both are said to be homeless at the time, and were seen leaving the area on foot. If seen please call 911 and do not approach. If you have information regarding the investigation please call 785-368-9551 Topeka Police (criminalintelligence@topeka.org) or call Crime Stoppers at #785-234-0007.