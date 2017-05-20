Summit Addressed Veterans Transitioning Out of the Military

The Kansas Secretary of Commerce, Antonio J. Soave, is pointing to built-in elements of a workforce coming out of Fort Riley, Fort Leavenworth and McConnell Air Force Base. Soave was in Junction City for a military workforce summit on Friday.

“Of course we have been working diligently and continuously with Brigadier General Patrick Frank in order to make sure that employers, potential employers really understand the benefits and values that essentially come with this workforce that is essentially associated with the military.” Soave and Frank, Deputy Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division, were the keynote speakers at the Courtyard by Marriott Convention Center in Junction City.

Soave noted veterans have a built-in value system. “Loyalty, dedication, honesty, dignity, honor. All of those components are highly valued of course by employers across the state.”

Numerous topics were covered during the summit including industry overviews such as cyber security, aviation and construction. There were breakout sessions on topics ranging from military skillset compatibility and employment and social media to benefits of employing the military spouse.