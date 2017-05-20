Sunflower Bank Makes Donation

Sunflower Bank and their customers who choose to use their debit card to donate back to the district are to thank for a donation made to USD 475 Friday morning. The donation to the district of $2,826.15 was received by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Corbin Witt and Lincoln Elementary Principal Kathi Teeter, the check was presented by Sunflower Bank Senior Vice President Richard Jankovich.

This donation was made as part of the bank’s Signature ABC Program which allows debit card users to choose a recipient for funds based off of a number of transactions.

This year the bank has raised $102,363 for schools and students this year in Kansas, Colorado, and Missouri, bringing its 16 year total to over $1,139,000 (according to a press release issued by the bank on April 25, 2017).

USD 475 Communications Department.