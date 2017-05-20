The Class of 2017 Graduates at Saint Xavier High School

During commencement Saturday afternoon Won Woo ( Jack ) Choi was named the class valedictorian and Hyojin ( Sophie ) Park the salutatorian.

“Today is the day that we take the first step on the road that is unique to us individually,”said Choi. He told his classmates that they will make a difference, and that a bright future will be waiting for them.

Park said as they leave the Saint Xavier campus they are moving onto the next steps of their life’s journey. “No one knows where this journey will end and how long it takes to finish. Also, this journey is maybe tough, sad and sometimes joyful and excited. All of our senior class, the class of 2017 is ready to step up as adults.”

The other class members included Kailee Joyce Cruz, Dante Isiah Jenkins, Kadi Jo Lorentzson, Kasea Jo Quinata, Megan Leandra Stenstrom, and Sydney Tianna Wood.

Saint Xavier art teacher Kadi Lorentzson and former kindergarten teacher and Saint Xavier school finance director Rosie Kane served as the guest speakers for commencement.