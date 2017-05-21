Chapman Results at Regional Track Meet in Buhler

Girls Results:

Lindsey Anderson – 4th 800M 2:28.97, 4th 1600M 5:31.02

McKenna Kirkpatrick – 4th Triple Jump 33’ 11”

Ninti Little – 1st Long Jump 17’ 9.5”, 1st 100M 12.37, 1st 200M 27.34

4×800 (Madison Smith, Madeline Elliott, McKenna Kirkpatrick, Lindsey Anderson) 3rd 10:15.2

Team Placing – 5th

Boys Results:

Shaun Blocker – 5th 400M 52.22

Tanner Hettenbach – 3rd Javelin 157’ 9”

Robert Litzinger – 4th Long Jump 21’ 4.5”

Aaron Modrow – 1st 1600M 4:31.97, 3rd 3200M 10:17.35

Anthony Wasylk – 3rd 800M 2:01.91

Malik Watkins – 4th 200M 23.29

Team Placing – 7th

Comments: The top four in each event qualify for state. We qualified 10 athletes in 13 events for the state meet. The meet had many weather issues with a rain delay and seeking shelter for severe weather. Our kids responded well and got out there to compete. I am truly proud of their performances.

Chapman Track Coach Michelle Elliott