Fire Damages Manhattan Residence

The Manhattan Fire Department responded to 1533 Williamsburg Drive at 1:07 a.m. Sunday for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived on scene of the two-story duplex and found smoke showing on one side of the structure. Crews made entry and quickly knocked down the fire.

Two occupants of 1533 Williamsburg were home at the time of the fire and were able to exit prior to arrival of fire crews. One occupant was transported to the hospital by Riley County Emergency Medical Service for smoke inhalation.

The connecting resident, 1546 Williamsburg Drive, was occupied by six people at the time of the fire and they were able to exit without injury. A total of 15 firefighters responded on five fire trucks.

The residence of 1533 Williamsburg Drive received an estimated loss totaling $50,000 to the contents with $150,000 to the structure. The occupants of that residence are displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The owners are listed as John and Jolene Cameron of Manhattan.

The residence of 1546 Williamsburg Court did not receive any damage. The owner is listed as David J. Carpenter of Manhattan.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.