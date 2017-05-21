Home Health and Hospice Support Group

The Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County will host a support group for caregivers on the second Monday of each month.

Meetings will be held at 1111 N. Brady St in Abilene in the office conference room. The meeting will be led by Licensed Clinical Specialist Chris McKee, LSCSW.

Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting; if you care for a spouse, parent, family member or friend, you may be able to help others who are new to caregiving.

The purpose of the group is to provide support for caregivers who are dealing with a variety of situations.

If you have any questions contact the Home Health and Hospice of Dickinson County at 236-6630.