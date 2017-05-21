Kansas police officer improving after run over by suspect’s SUV

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer who was injured when he was hit by a car is beginning to walk on his own and can now talk.

A family spokesman David Nienstedt says officer Brian Arterburn still has memory loss and a long recovery ahead.

Arterburn has been hospitalized since he was injured early February, when he was run over by a fleeing and stolen SUV.

The 25-year police veteran suffered chest, abdomen and brain injuries when the vehicle hit him as placed spike strips on a road in south Wichita.

Arterburn had surgery after he was run over to relieve pressure caused by brain swelling. He had two additional brain surgeries in April.