Manhattan Firefighters Work Multiple Fires on Sunday

The Manhattan Fire Department responded to 5406 Holden Court at 10:59 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on the scene of the single story wood frame structure there was nothing showing, Upon gaining entry crews found smoke throughout the structure from a basement fire that had been extinguished.

The structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The owner is listed as Jacinta Hoyt of the same address. The residences received an estimated $25,000 damage to the contents, and $75,000 to the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Earlier at 8:10 a.m. Sunday fire crews responded to 1533 Williamsburg Drive to a two-story duplex and found heavy smoke showing from the second floor of the structure. This was at the same address of a fire that crews had responded to at 1:07 a.m. Sunday. Crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke showing from the second floor of the structure. Crews tried to extinguish the fire from the interior but were unsuccessful due to the structure being compromised from the earlier fire. After about one hour on scene they were able to contain the fire from a defensive position. The blaze remains under investigation.

The residence of 1533 Williamsburg Drive was unoccupied at the time of the mid-morning fire on Sunday. The residence received a total estimated loss of $100,000 to the contents and $309,000 to the structure. The occupants are displaced and are receiving help from the Red Cross. The owner is listed as John and Jolene Cameron of Manhattan.

A connecting residence at 1546 Williamsburg Court was occupied at the time of the second fire and the occupants were able to exit without injury. Damage estimates to this structure are listed at $25,000 to contents and $50,000 to the structure. The owner is listed as David Carpenter.