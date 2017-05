Riley County police have reported that one man was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds and one man was transported to a hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. The second victim is expected to survive.

The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Nelson’s Landing in Manhattan about six p.m.

No suspect has been apprehended. If the public sees this vehicle call 911 and do not approach the vehicle. An earlier description of a suspect vehicle issued by RCPD has been pulled back by police.