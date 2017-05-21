Sen. Moran Statement on Administration’s Plans to Renegotiate NAFTA

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) issued the following statement in reaction to a letter from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer notifying Congress of the administration’s intention to open trade talks with Canada and Mexico regarding the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA):

“During my meeting with Mr. Lighthizer this month, I stressed the importance of trade with Mexico and Canada for Kansas farmers, ranchers, manufacturers and small businesses. Our country’s economic success is dependent on our ability to sell the food and fiber we grow. Strong trade relationships enable our rural communities to survive and our agriculture and manufacturing industries to continue employing millions of Americans. We must maintain these important relationships and expand market access for American producers, and I look forward to the administration continuing to consult with Congress and providing more detailed plans to achieve that goal.”