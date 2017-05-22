Art in the Park Scheduled June 3rd

Art in the Park will be held in Heritage Park in downtown Junction City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3rd.

Activities will include a Kid Zone where children can enjoy the duck pond, pool noodles, bucket toss, craft table and sidewalk chalk. There will be food vendors ranging from Rolling Smoke Barbeque to Oven-Fired Pizza truck. Artists, painters, wood worker, crafters of multiple types and jewelers will participate.

There will be music in the bandstand beginning at 11:30 with the quartet “Just Us,” at noon “Quittin’ Time” and at one p.m. North 40.

There will be a special historical reenactment presentation. Scott Jury and family will erect a Lakota-style teepee and a trapper’s tent. They will recreate the Fur Trader’s Era of American history. They demonstrate cooking, fire-starting, tool-making and tell stories.