Blue Jay Head Baseball Coach Submits Resignaton

Junction City Blue Jay Head Baseball coach Drew Biery has resigned.

Biery will operate his new baseball academy in Manhattan. “I’ve got about 10 to 12 teams in there now that will go around and travel during the summer, and do some fall ball things of that sort. ” Biery will also become a special education teacher at Manhattan High School.

During his three years as head baseball coach at Junction City High School Biery guided the Blue Jay baseball teams to a pair of state tournament appearances, and an 11-10 record this past season. “”I got to know the kids a lot, we did some great things. I think that we’ve got a good foundation of a baseball program here. I hope that whoever comes in behind me can continue some of the success that we had and more. ”