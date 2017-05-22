City of Manhattan releases service request mobile app

(Manhattan, Kan., May 22, 2017) — The City of Manhattan has launched a free mobile app today that will allow residents to report non-emergent issues they see across the community.

The app replaces the city’s Report It! online form. Residents now will be able to not only report issues, but also see other issues reported nearby and follow issues they have reported through to their completion.

“We want to provide accountability to our citizens,” said Kiel Mangus, assistant city manager. “Our staff will be updating service requests as they come in, and the residents who have reported them will receive updates until those issues are resolved.”

The City of Manhattan Report It! app can be downloaded for free on Android and Apple devices. The app also has a Web component for residents without smartphones. Issues can still be reported online at CityofMHK.com/ReportIt.

On the app, users can report issues as they see them by uploading a photo or video and providing a description of the problem. The photo or video is not required, but is helpful to staff responding to the report. The app will geo-locate the user, or the user can enter an address for the report. Users will be required to set up an account in order to submit their service request; issues cannot be reported anonymously.

In addition to the service request feature, the app also has some of the most popular links residents use on the city’s website, including job opportunities, water bill payment and a variety of community maps.