Geary County Monday Booking Photos

All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy Photos.

Timothy Williams (No Photo Available) – Failure to appear, Arrested 05/21.

LaJacquette Gwinn (No Photo Available) – Criminal damage to property, Lewd and lascivious behavior, Arrested 05/22.

Darryl Wheeler (No Photo Available) – Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, Vehicles; liability insurance coverage required, Defective headlamps on motor vehicle, Arrested 05/22.

This information is not criminal history. All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. JC Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@salinapost.com