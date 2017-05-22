JCHS Fifth in Centennial League All Sports Standings

Junction City High School finished fifth out of 10 schools in the all sports standings for the 2016-17 year in the Centennial League.

Washburn Rural finished first with a total score of 179.5 followed by Manhattan at 176.5, Seaman 151.5, Shawnee Heights 141.5, Junction City 105, Topeka High 99.5, Hayden 96.0, Emporia 95.0, Topeka West 64.5 and Highland Park 35.0.

JCHS Athletic Director Matt Westerhaus noted it’s the first time Junction City High School has ever finished in the top five for all league standings in regards to the boys and girls sports. He added he thinks JCHS can continue to climb.

Points are calculated based on the finish of the different teams in the league in up to 21 sports.