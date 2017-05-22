Kan. roofing executive sentenced for employing illegal aliens

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former executive of a Kansas City-area roofing company has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for employing people living in the country illegally.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says 71-year-old Tommy Keaton, of Shawnee, Kansas, was sentenced Monday. He will serve a year of supervised release after he leaves prison.

Federal prosecutors say Keaton was indicted in June 2016 for using the workers for Century Roofing to install roofs in the Kansas City metropolitan area. In a plea agreement in February, he admitted harboring up to 24 people in the country illegally for roofing projects for Century.

Keaton also was ordered to forfeit $1.4 million.

Two other people have been sentenced. A total of more than $2 million was forfeited in the case.