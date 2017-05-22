Kansas gas prices looking similar to last year

May 22, 2017– Heading into the Memorial Day weekend, things are looking alright at the pump for motorists. The percentage in difference from last year’s prices is closing to zero for some areas. Today’s prices are beginning to look a lot like last year. Kansas is ranked number 10 for the lowest State average gas prices in the country.

The high/low around the state: Deerfield-$2.45/Hesston-$2.00

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, national gas prices are increasing for the first time in four weeks. Today’s national average is $2.36/gallon – two cents more than a week ago, six cents less than a month ago, but eight cents more than a year ago. The increases are likely the result of rising demand and crude oil prices. At least 36 states saw price increases on the week, with national gasoline inventories dropping by 400,000 bbl to 240.7 million.

today last week last month last year Change over last year National $2.36 $2.34 $2.42 $2.28 4% Kansas $2.16 $2.15 $2.27 $2.10 3% Emporia $2.16 $2.16 $2.25 $2.11 2% Garden City $2.16 $2.18 $2.27 $2.06 5% Hays $2.20 $2.22 $2.34 $2.09 5% KCK $2.16 $2.18 $2.32 $2.15 0% Lawrence $2.17 $2.18 $2.35 $2.17 0% Manhattan $2.20 $2.14 $2.23 $2.12 4% Pittsburg $2.11 $2.11 $2.18 $2.02 4% Salina $2.17 $2.01 $2.28 $2.00 9% Topeka $2.18 $2.14 $2.26 $2.09 4% Wichita $2.12 $2.14 $2.26 $2.06 3%

Bordering states and rank in lowest gas prices around the country

State Current Avg Rank today Rank Last Week Missouri $2.10 6 2 Oklahoma $2.10 7 8 Kansas $2.16 10 10 Colorado $2.33 24 29 Nebraska $2.28 16 20

