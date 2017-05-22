Royals Split Doubleheader

The Royals took the opener of their doubleheader in Minnesota as Brandon Moss hit two of their four homers in a 6-4 verdict over the Twins. Salvador Perez and Jorge Bonifacio (boh-nih-FAH’-see-oh) also went deep for the Royals, who had lost their seven previous games against Minnesota. Reliever Mike Minor worked out of a fifth-inning jam and retired four batters for his first big league win since 2014.

The Twins gained a split of their twinbill behind homers from Robbie Grossman, Max Kepler and Chris Gemenez in an 8-4 whipping of the Royals. Grossman and Kepler each hit two-run homers in the first inning. Adalberto Mejia (ah-dahl-BEHR’-toh meh-HEE’-uh) allowed three runs over seven innings for his first big league win.