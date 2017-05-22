JC Post

Six Run for the Wall riders involved in I-70 accident

screen-shot-2017-05-22-at-2-05-16-pmSHAWNEE COUNTY -Two people were injured in a chain reaction motorcycle accident just before 9 a.m. Monday on Interstate 70 in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported six motorcycles were eastbound on Interstate 70 in the right-hand lane when one of them started to slow down as they approached Rice Road.

The bike that started to slow was struck by the motorcycle directly behind it, causing a chain-reaction collision.

Clinton Way Gunter, 65, Yuma, AZ, and James Marshall, Jr., 69,  Bruceton Mills, WV., were transported to a hospital in Topeka.

Four others including riders from Indiana and Missouri were not injured. All six were wearing helmets, according to the KHP.

The riders are believed to have been traveling with the Run for the Wall group that left Junction City today toward their final destination of Washington, D.C.