Stokes Withdraws from NBA Draft, Returns for Junior Season

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Sophomore guard Kamau Stokes is withdrawing his name from the 2017 NBA Draft process and will return to K-State for his junior season in 2017-18.

“We are excited to have Kamau back for his junior season,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “This was an important step for him and his family to explore his dreams of playing in the NBA. I know he is motivated to have a great season and start building on what we did as a team this past season.”

The native of Baltimore, Md., Stokes averaged 11.7 points on 35.6 percent shooting (120-of-337), including 36.4 percent (64-of-176) from 3-point range, as a sophomore in 2016-17 to go with 4.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.3 minutes per game. He ranked among the team’s Top 5 in 21 categories, including first in 3-point field goal made (64) and attempted (176), assists (145), starts (35) and minutes played (1,165). He also placed second in scoring, double-digit scoring games (25), free throws made (107), free throw percentage (76.4) and steals (38)

Stokes, who ranked among the Big 12 leaders in seven categories in 2016-17, has averaged 10.9 points on 35.9 percent shooting, including 35.5 percent from 3-point range, in his two-year career to go with averages of 3.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. He is one of 23 players in school history to total 200 or more assists in a career after dishing out the eight-most (145) in a single season this past season.

Stokes is among nine returning lettermen for the Wildcats in 2017-18, including one of three who started all 35 games this past season for a squad that won 21 games and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. In addition to its returning lettermen, K-State will welcome five newcomers (juniors Makol Mawien and Amaad Wainright and freshmen Mike McGuirl, Nigel Shadd and Levi Stockard III) as well as redshirt freshmen Cartier Diarra and James Love III, who both missed the 2016-17 season due to injury.

