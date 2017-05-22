‘Wallethub’ ranks Kansas among worst states for military retirees

Kansas is amongst the worst states for military retirees – yes you read that right, Kansas – home of Fort Riley and the Big Red One, is not the most “retiree friendly.”

A new report by Wallethub rating the Best & Worst States for Military Retirees ranks Kansas as number 44 on that list, or the eighth worst state for military retirees.

The report compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key indicators of retirement friendliness toward veterans.

The data set ranges from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability and the quality of Veteran’s Administration (VA) hospitals.

Kansas’ ranks 41st in “economic environment”, 26th for “quality of life” and 47th for health care.

Despite the state’s overall ranking being amongst the worst, Kansas is among the top 5 in the lowest percentage of homeless veterans and most affordable housing.

Other rankings include:

15 th – Veterans per Capita

– Veterans per Capita 29 th – Number of VA Health Facilities per Number of Veterans

– Number of VA Health Facilities per Number of Veterans 15 th – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 35 th – Number of VA Benefits-Administration Facilities per Number of Veterans

– Number of VA Benefits-Administration Facilities per Number of Veterans 48 th – Arts, Leisure & Recreation Establishments per Capita

– Arts, Leisure & Recreation Establishments per Capita 28 th – % of Population Aged 40 & Older

– % of Population Aged 40 & Older 51st – Dollars in Defense Department Contracts per Capita

While this report is reflective of the entire state, it does not show areas within each state that defy the overall average. For example, the addition of the new Seitz VA Clinic in Junction City this Spring adds to that number of health facilities per the number of veterans; Geary County is also home to Milford Lake which boosts the recreation opportunities in the area.

Brigadier General Patrick Frank, Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division Acting Senior Commander, recently addressed an audience of veterans and military supporters during a Run for the Wall ceremony on May 21st in Junction City.

“I consider myself a Kansan now,” said Frank, who is originally from New York. “For our riders and our veterans that are guests here today, the reason I consider myself a Kansan is you’re in the hometown of the 1st Infantry Division – Junction City, Kansas.”

Frank noted that Junction City is the place “where Army values meet Kansan values” and coexist in harmony.

At the top of the Wallethub list for military retirees is Florida, Montana, New Hampshire, Wyoming and South Carolina.

At a rank of 44 out of 51 is Kansas followed by West Virginia, Connecticut, Utah, North Carolina, Rhode Island, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.

Neighboring Missouri ranks 25th, Colorado 29th and Oklahoma is 14th for military retiree friendliness.

