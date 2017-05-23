AAA: Memorial Day Travel at Highest Level Since 2005

TOPEKA, Kan. (May 23, 2017) – The West North Central Region*, of which Kansas is a part, will see more than 3.3 million people taking Memorial Day weekend trips of 50 miles or longer, a 2.1 percent increase over 2016 and the largest number of travelers since 2005, according to AAA. More than 2.9 million of those travelers, or 88 percent, will be traveling by car. Travel by air and other forms of transport (cruises, bus and trains) is also projected to increase for the kickoff of the summer 2017 travel season.

Nationwide, AAA projects that 39.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Memorial Day weekend. That is one million more travelers than last year taking to the roads, skies, rails and water, creating the highest Memorial Day travel volume since 2005.

“The expected spike in Memorial Day travel mirrors the positive growth seen throughout the travel industry this year,” said Jennifer Haugh, AAA Kansas spokeswoman. “Higher confidence has led to more consumer spending, and many Americans are choosing to allocate their extra money on travel this Memorial Day.”

The Memorial Day holiday travel period is defined as Thursday, May 25 to Monday, May 29.

By the Numbers: Memorial Day Travel Forecast

2017 will mark the third consecutive year of growth in Memorial Day travel with 2.7 percent more travelers than last year.

34.6 million Americans (88.1 percent of travelers) will drive to their destinations, an increase of 2.5 percent over last year.

2.9 million Americans are taking to the skies this Memorial Day, increasing air travel by 5.7 percent over last year.

1.75 million travelers, an increase 3.2 percent from 2016, will look to other modes of transportation, including cruises, trains and buses.

Drivers will pay the highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2015. Airfares, car rental rates and mid-range hotels are all trending higher than last Memorial Day.

Travelers still hitting the road despite higher gas prices

While AAA expects most U.S. drivers will pay the highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2015, the vast majority of holiday travelers (88.1 percent) are still planning to hit the road. Automobile travel will grow by 2.5 percent this Memorial Day, with 34.6 million Americans planning a holiday road trip.

The average price for a gallon of gas today is:

National: $2.36 (8 cents more than last year)

Kansas: $2.16 (6 cents more than last year)

Dangerous Kansas roadways will be even busier

In Kansas to date through May, vehicle crash fatalities in 2017 are already significantly higher than recent years, with nine days remaining in the month:

Year Crash Fatalities Through May

2017 162#

2016 154

2015 121

2014 151

2013 124

# 2017 totals through May, 22, 2017

AAA Kansas reminds drivers to take the following safety precautions on the road:

Drive distraction-free. Do not text or engage in distracting activities while driving, including interacting with a cell phone, talking with passengers or looking at other objects in the vehicle.

Do not text or engage in distracting activities while driving, including interacting with a cell phone, talking with passengers or looking at other objects in the vehicle. Stick to the speed limit. Posted speed limits are based on safe driving in optimal conditions. Slow down if weather conditions or traffic congestion warrant it.

Posted speed limits are based on safe driving in optimal conditions. Slow down if weather conditions or traffic congestion warrant it. Buckle up. Seat belts are the single most effective means of reducing the risk of death in a crash and have saved nearly 300,000 lives since 1975 in the United States alone.

Seat belts are the single most effective means of reducing the risk of death in a crash and have saved nearly 300,000 lives since 1975 in the United States alone. Comply with the Move Over Law. Observe the Move Over Law when law enforcement or emergency vehicles are on the side of the road. Change lanes or slow down to give sufficient clearance. This is the law in all 50 states.

Observe the Move Over Law when law enforcement or emergency vehicles are on the side of the road. Change lanes or slow down to give sufficient clearance. This is the law in all 50 states. Pull out of the traffic lanes if your car breaks down. If faced with a vehicle emergency, safely steer your car off the roadway. Turn on the emergency flashers to alert other drivers and exit the vehicle on the side facing away from traffic if possible. Once everyone is in a safe location, request assistance from a road service provider.

AAA Kansas to rescue 1,400 motorists this Memorial Day weekend

AAA Kansas Roadside Assistance expects to rescue approximately 1,400 motorists in Kansas during the Memorial Day holiday travel period, with the primary reasons being dead batteries, lockouts and flat tires. AAA projects more than 330,000 Roadside Assistance calls nationwide Memorial Day weekend.

“Summer heat takes a toll on vehicles, causing overheating engines, tire blowouts and dead batteries,” said AAA Kansas’ Haugh. “Having a disabled vehicle is a stressful and dangerous situation, which is why AAA urges drivers to stock an emergency kit, have their battery tested and inspect tires to make certain their cars are in road-ready condition.”

Unfortunately, AAA has found that many drivers are unprepared for roadside emergencies. Survey data shows that two-thirds of American drivers have never proactively had their car battery tested, 1 in 5 do not know how to change a tire and 4 in 10 do not carry an emergency kit in their vehicle.

AAA also reminds motorists to get in the habit of locking doors from the outside or keeping a spare key in their wallet or purse. AAA responds to a larger percentage of members that have locked their keys in the car over the holiday than the rest of the summer. Also, have vehicles inspected by a trusted repair shop, such as one of the nearly 7,000 AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities across North America. Members can download the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com or call 1-800-AAA-HELP to request roadside assistance.

Large increases in flying and travel by other modes this Memorial Day

While road trips continue to reign supreme for Memorial Day, more Americans will fly, ride the train or bus, or take a cruise vacation compared to last year. Air travel is expected to increase 5.7 percent over last year, with 2.9 million Americans taking to the skies this Memorial Day. Travel by other modes of transportation, including cruises, trains and buses, will increase 3.2 percent, to 1.75 million travelers.

Airfares, hotel and car rental rates on the rise

According to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index, average airfares for the top 40 domestic flight routes will be 9 percent higher this Memorial Day, with an average round trip ticket landing at $181. Hotel costs have also increased since last Memorial Day, with the average AAA Three Diamond Rated hotel costing $215, or 18 percent more than last year. Daily car rental rates will average $66, which is 7 percent more than last year.

Many Memorial Day vacationers traveling abroad this year

While the vast majority of travelers are planning a Memorial Day road trip, many other Americans will take advantage of the long holiday weekend and travel internationally, with Europe especially popular this year. The top destinations for Memorial Day weekend, based on AAA travel bookings, are:

Orlando, Florida Rome, Italy London, England Dublin, Ireland Vancouver, Canada Seattle, Washington Las Vegas, Nevada New York, New York Paris, France Honolulu, Hawaii

Download the AAA Mobile app before a Memorial Day getaway

Before setting out for Memorial Day, download the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. Travelers can use the app to map a route, find lowest gas prices, access exclusive member discounts, make travel arrangements, request AAA roadside assistance, find AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities and more. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.

With the AAA Mobile app, travelers can also find nearly 59,000 AAA Approved and Diamond Rated hotels and restaurants. AAA’s is the only rating system that uses full-time, professionally trained evaluators to inspect each property on an annual basis. Every AAA Approved establishment offers the assurance of acceptable cleanliness, comfort and hospitality, and ratings of One to Five Diamonds help travelers find the right match for amenities and services.

About the travel forecast:

AAA's projections are based on economic forecasting and research by IHS Markit. The London-based business information provider teamed with AAA in 2009 to jointly analyze travel trends during major holidays. AAA has been reporting on holiday travel trends for more than two decades. The complete AAA/IHS Markit 2017 Memorial Day holiday travel forecast is available here

*West North Central Region: IA, KS, MN, MO, ND, NE, SD