Another candidate files for USD 475 Board of Education

William “Bill” Brooks, Junction City, has filed for candidacy to the USD 475 Board of Education for a regular four year term.

Brooks was appointed special to the Board earlier this year to fill a vacancy after the departure of Kim Milleson upon relocating to Florida.

In the Geary USD 475 Board of Education there are four seats up for grabs – three to a full four year term and one to an unexpired two year term.

LaDonna Junghans, current Board President, has filed for election to the unexpired two year term; Brooks joins Sammy Harris, Junction City, and Sarah Talley, Junction City, who have also filed for election to a full four year term.

Board member Carolyn Gaston announced that she would not seek re-election; Board member Brian Field has not yet indicated whether or not he will seek re-election.

The filing deadline for the Board of Education is Thursday, June 1st at noon.