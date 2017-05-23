JC Post

Fort Riley Combined Graduation Ceremony

Fort Riley’s Combined Graduation Ceremony will take place this Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan.9402661881_fd785c5b1d_z

More than 200 graduates (service members, family members, and civilian employees) will walk in the ceremony and receive a certificate or associate’s, bachelors or master’s degree from their respective colleges and universities.

The event is open to the public (friends, families, and co-workers).  Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division Acting Senior Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick Frank will deliver the commencement address.