Kansas campgrounds struggle to stay afloat amid floodwaters

EL DORADO— People camping in southeast Kansas this holiday weekend are being advised to reserve a spot or arrive early because floodwater levels have closed some campgrounds.

Some areas of Cheney Lake are affected by flooding. Hobie Beach, Heimerman Point, Wichita Point and M & M Point are experiencing high water levels and will not be open for some time, according to a social media report.

The park has contacted or left messages for everyone that had reservations for Memorial weekend and will contact as needed any future reservations that are affected.

The Corps of Engineers has started releasing water but it will not be in time for Memorial Day and if there are future heavy rains, it will fall behind what will be coming in.

El Dorado State Park manager Seth Turner said Monday that areas where campsites are first-come, first-served are already filling in anticipation of Memorial Day weekend.

Turner says that on a good holiday weekend, the park might host up to 70,000 people. He says the park still saw about 40,000 people last year despite bad weather.

Linda Lanterman is the state park director for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. Lanterman says the parks will be fine despite some unavailable campsites because they’re seeing increased popularity and revenue.

Turner says it could be weeks before the park’s water levels stabilize.

-The AP contributed to this report.