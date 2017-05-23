Kansas man sentenced; used computer to entice a minor for sex

KANSAS CITY- A Kansas man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for enticing a child victim, whom he met online, into engaging in illegal sexual activity, according to Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

Nathan R. Caylor, 42, of Kansas City, Kansas was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to 24 years in federal prison without parole.

On Dec. 12, 2016, Caylor pleaded guilty to one count of enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and one count of receiving child pornography. Caylor admitted that he communicated online for more than a year with a 14-year-old victim, identified in court documents at “Jane Doe,” and traveled to her home to engage in sexual intercourse on at least eight separate occasions.

Caylor initially contacted Jane Doe in May 2013. He used the false name “Justin” and told her he was 17 years old. They exchanged photos of each other electronically and communicated via Skype. Caylor told Jane Doe that he had been diagnosed with cancer when he was 14 years old and that the chemotherapy and radiation he had to undergo for cancer made him look older. In reality, Caylor had never been diagnosed with cancer.

Caylor eventually turned the topic of their communications to graphic conversations of a sexual nature and made arrangements to meet Jane Doe in person. Caylor traveled to her home for the first time in November 2013 when her parents were not home. Between May 2013 and July 2014 Caylor also electronically sent pornographic photos of himself to Jane Doe.

In July 2014 the Blue Springs, Mo., Police Department was notified about Caylor’s contact with Jane Doe. A Blue Springs detective assumed Jane Doe’s identity on Facebook and began communicating with Caylor. Caylor asked if he could visit, and was told that her parents were not home. Caylor told Jane Doe that he would see her that same day. He traveled by bus from Kansas City, Kan., to Independence, Mo., then walked several miles to her home. Caylor was arrested while he was walking to the victim’s home.

Investigators also found images of child pornography on Caylor’s computer, including images of a 3-to-4-year-old victim and a 10-to-12-year-old victim. Caylor also was in possession of images of Jane Doe engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Caylor has prior Kansas state convictions in 1993 for four counts of enticing a child and five counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. According to court documents, Caylor enticed four young children (between 7 and 8 years old) to enter a building so he could commit an unlawful sexual act upon them. He exposed himself to these same four children and as well as to a fifth child.