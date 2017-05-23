Partners of First Territorial Capitol Schedule Annual Meeting

The Partners of the First Territorial Capitol and the “friends” group that operates the site in partnership with the Kansas State Historical Society has invited all members, friends, history “buffs” and other interested persons to join them for their 2017 annual membership meeting. It begins at 10 a.m. on June 17th. There will be a brief presentation by the president of the Partners, consideration of the annual reports and election of new board members.

The First Territorial Capitol Building is located on Huebner Road between Irwin Army Community Hospital and Ogden. Visitors are reminded to have a photo ID and proof of insurance and vehicle registration to enter Fort Riley. Currently all visits to the post who do not have a military ID other Fort Riley access card must enter through the visitor’s center at exit 301 off of I-70.