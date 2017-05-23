UPDATE: Kansas father jailed in death of 11-month-old boy

SALINE COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating the death of an infant and have made an arrest.

Just before 3:30p.m. Monday, first responders were called to a residence in the 900 Block of North Ninth Street in Salina after report of an unresponsive 11-month-old, according to Police Sgt. James Feldman.

EMS transported the child to Salina Regional Medical Center where he died at approximately 4:15 p.m.

On Tuesday, police arrested Michael Ray Hatfield, 42, Salina, on a requested charges of felony murder, aggravated endangerment of a child, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from Salina Police.

