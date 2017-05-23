Summer Picnic Parties will Provide Free Meals for Local Children

JUNCTION CITY – Summer is right around the corner and for many Geary County families, this time of year can be especially hard for those who experience food insecurity (which means limited or uncertain access to food). Unfortunately, 1 in 5 children in Geary County experience food insecurity – the highest rate in the state of Kansas.

During the school year, 62.5% of Geary County kids participate in the Free/Reduced Meal program to eat breakfast and lunch at school. Approximately 250 children participate in the Food-4-Kids Backpack Program which provides each child with a pack on Fridays containing enough food to get the kids through the weekend and to school breakfast on Monday morning.

But what happens when school is out for summer? According to the Kansas Food Bank, on average, a family can expect to spend $300 more per month for food when kids lose access to school meals during the summer. When school is out for the year, it can be especially hard on families who experience increased costs in their grocery bills.

Now in its second year, Junction City is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program to help families who struggle to feed their children at this time of year. Food is brought to Junction City via Wichita’s Kansas Food Bank and coordinated locally through Live Well Geary County where these events have earned the nickname “Summer Picnic Parties”. These picnics are staffed 100% by community volunteers – most are from area churches – who come together to ensure kids have an opportunity for a healthy lunch in a safe and fun environment. Last year’s volunteers served 4,100 meals to kids.

Summer Picnic Parties will operate every weekday (with the exception of July 4), serving lunch from Noon to 1:00 pmMonday – Friday, from May 30 to July 28 at five locations in Junction City and Grandview Plaza:

· Playground Park, 1001 W 5th Street, Junction City

· First Presbyterian Church, 113 W 5th Street, Junction City

· Dorothy Bramlage Library, 230 W 7th Street, Junction City

· Regency Mobile Home Court, 948 Grant Ave, Junction City

· Grandview Community Center, 402 State Ave, Grandview Plaza

Summer Picnic Party lunches are provided for any child age 1-18. Lunches are completely free and no paperwork is required. Each location will display colorful yard signs and flags inviting kids to “come on in” and eat lunch. Additional activities at some of the picnic locations will include book exchanges, activity boxes, access to free library programs, an indoor gym at the Presbyterian Church, and plenty of outdoor fun at Playground Park.

Attendance at the Summer Picnic Parties comes with an added bonus: the opportunity to win a new bike and helmet. Each time a child attends a picnic party, they can enter to win. One lucky winner from each picnic site will be chosen, so the more picnic parties a child attends, the more chances they have to win!

More details about the Summer Picnic Party program and the complete daily picnic lunch menu for the summer are available online at www.livewellgearycounty. org/summer-picnic-parties and on the Live Well Geary County Facebook page.