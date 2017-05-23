JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Swap Shop – May 23, 2017

Buy – Washer; queen size bed frame with head and foot boards, 375-9599

Selling – Craftsman riding mower, 492-5293

Selling -16′ red canoe, 238-1715

Selling – Fishing gear (tackle boxes and lures, rods and reels and  decoys) 223-6193

Selling – King size bed (complete) 238-7342

Wakefield City-Wide Yard Sale – Saturday, 8 a.m., May 27th

Selling – Two living room glass-top end tables; small round table with two chairs;  27″ man’s bicycle,  238-5405

Selling – Tools and tool boxes; metal detector, 375-4886

Buy – Electric dryer, 209-4514

 

 

 

 